WR: Durron Neal, De Smet
Graduation year: 2012

Caught 35 passes for 825 yards, rushed for 716 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns to be named the 2011 All-Metro offensive player of the year. Rushed for 1,001 yards and caught 17 passes for 407 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns as a junior. Scored 68 total touchdowns and passed for 10 more in four-year varsity career. An Army All-American Bowl selection. Played four years at Oklahoma. Signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2016 but was cut prior to season. Played three seasons in the National Arena League. 

