WR: Fredrick Moore, senior, Cardinal Ritter

Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter

Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter football

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Moore caught 67 passes for 1,504 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns as the Lions won the Class 3 state championship. Selected as the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Class 3 offensive player of the year. Signed with Michigan.

