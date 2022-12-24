WR: Fredrick Moore, senior, Cardinal Ritter

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Moore caught 67 passes for 1,504 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns as the Lions won the Class 3 state championship. Selected as the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Class 3 offensive player of the year. Signed with Michigan.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
