WR: Jalen Smith, senior, O’Fallon

The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound Smith caught 61 passes for 931 yards and scored 17 touchdowns as the Panthers made back-to-back playoff appearances. An Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 8A all-state selection. Signed with Lindenwood.

News