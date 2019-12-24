The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Maclin missed the first four games due to injury and still caught 37 passes for 677 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Picked off three passes at defensive back. Signed with Missouri.
WR: Jay Maclin, senior, Kirkwood
