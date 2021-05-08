 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WR: Jaylen Phipps, senior, Kirkwood
0 comments

WR: Jaylen Phipps, senior, Kirkwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Signed with Missouri Valley College. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Phipps caught 12 passes for 219 yards and five touchdowns in three games. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports