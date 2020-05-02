WR: Jeff Thomas, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2017

The most electric receiver of the decade, Thomas caught 189 passes for 3,716 yards and 43 touchdowns in a four-year varsity career that included just five games as a junior due to District 189’s teacher strike. Scored 57 total career touchdowns. The 2013 All-Metro freshman of the year and a three-time first-team All-Metro selection. Named the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game MVP. Played three seasons at Miami (Florida) before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

