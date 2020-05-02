WR: Jeff Thomas, East St. Louis

Graduation year: 2017
The most electric receiver of the decade, Thomas caught 189 passes for 3,716 yards and 43 touchdowns in a four-year varsity career that included just five games as a junior due to District 189’s teacher strike. Scored 57 total career touchdowns. The 2013 All-Metro freshman of the year and a three-time first-team All-Metro selection. Named the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game MVP. Played three seasons at Miami (Florida) before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.