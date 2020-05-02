WR: Marcus Washington, Trinity

Graduation year: 2019
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, never posted gaudy totals but delivered when it mattered most. Caught 35 passes for 638 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, including three catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns in the Class 3 championship game. Under Armour All-American Game MVP selection. Made 29 catches for 637 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, including four receptions for 101 yards and three scores in district final against Lutheran North. Had 33 receptions for 676 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, including a team-high six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown against Lamar in the Class 2 title game. Signed with Texas. Played in four games as a true freshman.
