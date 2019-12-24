A 5-foot-11 and 165-pound playmaker, Player caught 30 passes for 574 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. A Class 4 all-state first-team selection at defensive back by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
WR: Mason Player, senior, Ladue
A 5-foot-11 and 165-pound playmaker, Player caught 30 passes for 574 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. A Class 4 all-state first-team selection at defensive back by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.