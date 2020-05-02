WR: Paul McRoberts, Soldan
0 comments

WR: Paul McRoberts, Soldan

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Paul McRoberts • Soldan basketball

Paul McRoberts, Soldan football

Graduation year: 2012

Football and basketball standout led the area in receiving as a senior when he caught 64 passes for 1,607 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns. An All-Metro first team selection. Played four seasons at Southeast Missouri State and was a starter for three of them. He caught 175 passes for 2,435 yards and a school record 29 touchdowns with the Redhawks. Signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Played in two games before being cut and signed to the practice squad. Currently signed to the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice squad in the Canadian Football League.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports