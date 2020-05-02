WR: Paul McRoberts, Soldan

Graduation year: 2012
Football and basketball standout led the area in receiving as a senior when he caught 64 passes for 1,607 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns. An All-Metro first team selection. Played four seasons at Southeast Missouri State and was a starter for three of them. He caught 175 passes for 2,435 yards and a school record 29 touchdowns with the Redhawks. Signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Played in two games before being cut and signed to the practice squad. Currently signed to the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice squad in the Canadian Football League.
