WR: Zach Hahn, senior, CBC
WR: Zach Hahn, senior, CBC

The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound Hahn caught 34 passes for 583 yards and nine touchdowns in six games. A Class 6 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media. Will walk on at Missouri.

