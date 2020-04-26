All-Decade girls basketball spotlight: Collier's drive takes her to the top for Incarnate Word and beyond

Napheesa Collier set quite a standard for herself in her Incarnate Word debut.
The Post-Dispatch girls basketball player of the decade hasn't slowed down since scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in that game Nov. 24, 2012, even as the challenges have grown greater and greater.
Not while leading the Red Knights to three consecutive Class 4 state championships from 2013-15, earning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year honors each season.
Not during a four-year career with the University of Connecticut, which she helped win its 11th NCAA Division I title as a freshman in 2016.
And not last season with the Minnesota Lynx, when the 6-foot-1 forward was named rookie of the year in the Women’s National Basketball Association.
“Napheesa always wanted to play the best competition, always wanted to get better and always was up for a challenge,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “I think when you live your life that way, you're going to have a lot of success. When Napheesa was at Incarnate, it was a very special time for us. She raised the level of our entire team. We were a national team.”
Collier already was a standout as a freshman at Jefferson City High, earning second-team all-state honors before transferring to Incarnate Word.
She led the Red Knights to a 91-3 record in three seasons, none of those losses coming to a Missouri opponent. She rolled up 2,348 points and 1,092 rebounds in three seasons with the small Catholic school located in Bel-Nor — averages of 25 points and 11.6 rebounds a game.
That included a 31-0 record in Collier’s sophomore season, which kicked off in late November of 2012 with a 59-56 upset of Hoover, Ala. — ranked No. 11 in the nation at the time.
“Basketball has been my life for so long,” Collier said. “I feel very proud of myself because I have kept working and I keep improving. I feel like I've grown so much. In high school, I stayed around the basket and I would attack from inside the lane. I feel I've grown because I've worked hard and I can score from mid-range and from the 3-point line. I've been focusing on making sure I don't have any weaknesses.”
After her senior season, Collier became the first St. Louis area player to play in the McDonald’s All-American girls basketball game. She is one of only four Missouri players to participate in the McDonald's girls game, which first was contested in 2002.
That was on the heels of averaging 26.7 points and 13 rebounds in her senior season at Incarnate Word, which went 29-2 and won its third consecutive Class 4 title during that 2014-15 campaign.
Collier then was an all-tournament selection in July 2015 for the victorious U.S. team at the FIBA Under-19 World Championships in Chekov, Russia.
Those accomplishments served as a springboard to Collier’s career playing for some of the most vaunted coaches in basketball — four seasons for Geno Auriemma at Connecticut and now for Cheryl Reeve with the Lynx in the WNBA.
“Phee is an exceptional talent,” Auriemma said in an interview with the Post-Dispatch. “She combines talent, skill, determination, competitiveness and hard work. Pheesa’s contributions to UConn cannot be measured in just points, rebounds, assists, steals or any other stat. It’s more in the example that she set for all future UConn players to emulate.”
Collier was voted a first-team All-American in both 2017 and 2019 for UConn by three different organizations and finished third on the program’s all-time scoring list with 2,401 points and fourth in all-time rebounds with 1,219.
She was the No. 6 overall selection of the 2019 WNBA draft to Minnesota, averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds as a rookie for a team that posted an 18-16 record and reached the playoffs.
“I think the thing I enjoy the most is just how adaptable Napheesa is,” Reeve, who has coached the Lynx to four WNBA titles, said in an interview with the Post-Dispatch. “She has a tremendous demeanor in which she accepts coaching so willingly. Whether it's coaching or tips from other players, veterans, I think it has allowed her to easily fit in to our group. She has a humility about her, which I think every great player has. That's what I think is going to allow her to be really successful.”
The formula has worked so far, including at Incarnate Word, which already was a statewide power in Missouri.
But with Collier on board, the Red Knights won three consecutive state titles for the first time in program history. That feat was repeated by the Red Knights from 2017-19.
“I have nothing but great memories of Incarnate and my time there and everything (I learned) at UConn meant so much to me,” Collier said. “It's been amazing to do the things I have done so far, but I know I want to do more.”
Collier remarkably scored in double figures in all but one of her 93 games with the Red Knights. She was held to six points by North Little Rock in a 57-37 loss on Dec. 13, 2014 — the last loss of her high school career.
More often than not, Collier was lighting up the scoreboard. She scored 30 or more points in 23 games and hit a career high of 41 points in a victory against Parkway South on Dec. 20, 2014.
Her lasting impression was a 30-point, 19-rebound performance during a 60-27 victory against MICDS in the Class 4 state championship March 21, 2015.
Quite an impression, indeed.
“This has all been so worth it to me,” she said. “People ask me all the time what should their kid do improve and sacrificing to put in the work you need to put in to get where you want to is a big part of that. Growing up, I missed a lot of summer parties and birthday parties to play in tournaments and to go to practices to improve my game. I put a lot into the game, but it's been worth it.”
All-Decade First Team
Player of the decade: Napheesa Collier, Incarnate Word
Graduation year: 2015
One of the greatest female basketball player's to come out of St. Louis, Collier has excelled at every level. The then-senior guard-forward combo averaged 26.7 points and 13 rebounds while leading the Red Knights to their third consecutive Class 4 state title in 2015. The 2013 and 2015 Missouri Gatorade player of the year and three-time All-Metro player of the year, Collier amassed 2,348 points and 1,092 rebounds and went 91-3 in three seasons at Incarnate Word before a successful four-year career at the University of Connecticut. Collier played in every game for the Huskies and helped them win the NCAA Division I title in 2016. Selected sixth overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2019 WNBA Draft, Collier was named the rookie of the year after averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
G: Alecia Sutton, Parkway North
Graduation year: 2016
Despite losing two-thirds of her senior season to injury, Sutton made her mark by averaging 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Vikings, who took third in Class 4 in 2016. A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior and an All-American selection as a senior, Sutton went on to play at the University of Texas, where she averaged 10.4 points as a senior. She was selected by the Washington Mystics in the third round of the 2020 WNBA Draft.
G: Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2017
Silvey was front-and-center as the Tigers' near-perfect season ended with a loss in the Class 4A state title game in 2017. The 2017 player of the year, Silvey averaged 15.8 points per game as Edwardsville finished 32.1. Silvey also earned first-team honors as a sophomore and a junior and is currently playing at SIU Carbondale.
F: Lauryn Miller, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2017
An two-time All-Metro selection, Miller overcame a knee injury as a junior to help the Pioneers to a second-place finish in Class 5. She followed it up with a memorable senior season, averaging 18.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game to help Kirkwood win its first girls basketball state championship. Miller just finished her junior season at UCLA.
C: Emmonnie Henderson, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2013
An accomplished track athlete at the University of Tennessee, Henderson made her mark on the hardwood with the Tigers. A three-time All-Metro first-team selection, Henderson helped Edwardsville go 126-9 over three seasons, including a 30-1 record in 2013 when she averaged 15.1 points per game as a senior.
All-Decade Second Team
G: Sonya Morris, Incarnate Word
Graduation year: 2018
The 2018 player of the year, Morris led the Red Knights to a 27-5 record and the Class 3 state title that season. Morris, who currently plays at DePaul, averaged a team-high 13.7 points per game and added 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Red Knights.
G: Jenny Rocha, St. Dominic
Graduation year: 2011
As a senior helped the Crusaders to a perfect 30-0 season and the Class 3 state title 2011. Rocha, who went on to play at Idaho and Lindenwood, was the player of the year in 2011. She averaged 17.3 points 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game that season.
G: Kate Martin, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2018
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Martin led the Tigers in scoring with an average of 16.2 points per game. She also pitched in 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game as Edwardsville took fourth in Class 4A in 2018 with a 30-2 record. Martin currently plays at the University of Iowa.
C: Kendra Wilken, Breese Central
Graduation year: 2016
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection , Wilken helped the Cougars take second in Class 3A as a junior before leading them to a 28-5 mark and a super-sectional appearance as a senior. Wilken, who went on to play at St. Louis University, averaged 18.1 points per game in her final season with Central.
F/C: Brooke Flowers, Metro
Graduation year: 2018
One of the most dominant post presences in the Public High League and the area, Flowers helped the Panthers to an 80-39 record during her high school career. Flowers, a two-time All-Metro selection, averaged 20.2 points. 14.4 rebounds and 6.5 blocks per game for the Panthers and currently plays at St. Louis University.
All-Decade Third Team
G: Marisa Warren, Incarnate Word
Graduation year: 2019
The 2019 player of the year averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals as a senior and hit double figures as a junior for the Red Knights. Warren, who went on to play at DePaul and St. Louis University, helped Incarnate win three consecutive Class 4 state titles.
G: Jayla Everett, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2018
Everett helped put the Pioneers on the map with three consecutive trips to the Class 5 title game between her sophomore and senior seasons. Kirkwood brought home titles in 2017 and 2018 with Everett averaging 16.9 points, four rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. Everett, who recently transferred from New Mexico to Pittsburgh, was a two-time All-Metro selection.
G: Maddie Stock, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2012
The 2012 Missouri Gatorade player of the year and two-time All-Metro first-teamer, Stock made the 99 3-pointers as a senior — the most by any player in the area. Stock, who went on to play at the University of Missouri, averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 steals, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks per game as the Angels advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinal round in her final high school season.
G/F: Aijha Blackwell, Whitfield
Graduation year: 2019
Blackwell, who did not play during her senior season after transferring to Cardinal Ritter, played a major role for the Warriors, who took third in 2017 and second in 2018 in Class 3. Blackwell, who helped Whitfield to a 72-19 mark during her tenure, just wrapped up her freshman season at the University of Missouri.
F: Kortney Dunbar, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2014
Dunbar averaged a double-double with 16.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game as a senior. The Tigers went 28-2 that season before she went on to play at the University of Tennessee. A two-time All-Metro selection, Dunbar helped Edwardsvile rack up 92 wins in three seasons.
