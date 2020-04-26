All-Decade girls basketball spotlight: Collier's drive takes her to the top for Incarnate Word and beyond

The formula has worked so far, including at Incarnate Word, which already was a statewide power in Missouri.

But with Collier on board, the Red Knights won three consecutive state titles for the first time in program history. That feat was repeated by the Red Knights from 2017-19.

“I have nothing but great memories of Incarnate and my time there and everything (I learned) at UConn meant so much to me,” Collier said. “It's been amazing to do the things I have done so far, but I know I want to do more.”

Collier remarkably scored in double figures in all but one of her 93 games with the Red Knights. She was held to six points by North Little Rock in a 57-37 loss on Dec. 13, 2014 — the last loss of her high school career.

More often than not, Collier was lighting up the scoreboard. She scored 30 or more points in 23 games and hit a career high of 41 points in a victory against Parkway South on Dec. 20, 2014.

Her lasting impression was a 30-point, 19-rebound performance during a 60-27 victory against MICDS in the Class 4 state championship March 21, 2015.

Quite an impression, indeed.