All-Decade girls basketball spotlight: Collier's drive takes her to the top for Incarnate Word and beyond
All-Decade girls basketball spotlight: Collier's drive takes her to the top for Incarnate Word and beyond

From the All-Decade girls basketball series
Napheesa Collier set quite a standard for herself in her Incarnate Word debut.

The Post-Dispatch girls basketball player of the decade hasn't slowed down since scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in that game Nov. 24, 2012, even as the challenges have grown greater and greater.

Not while leading the Red Knights to three consecutive Class 4 state championships from 2013-15, earning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year honors each season.

Not during a four-year career with the University of Connecticut, which she helped win its 11th NCAA Division I title as a freshman in 2016.

And not last season with the Minnesota Lynx, when the 6-foot-1 forward was named rookie of the year in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

“Napheesa always wanted to play the best competition, always wanted to get better and always was up for a challenge,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “I think when you live your life that way, you're going to have a lot of success. When Napheesa was at Incarnate, it was a very special time for us. She raised the level of our entire team. We were a national team.”

Collier already was a standout as a freshman at Jefferson City High, earning second-team all-state honors before transferring to Incarnate Word.

She led the Red Knights to a 91-3 record in three seasons, none of those losses coming to a Missouri opponent. She rolled up 2,348 points and 1,092 rebounds in three seasons with the small Catholic school located in Bel-Nor — averages of 25 points and 11.6 rebounds a game.

That included a 31-0 record in Collier’s sophomore season, which kicked off in late November of 2012 with a 59-56 upset of Hoover, Ala. — ranked No. 11 in the nation at the time.

“Basketball has been my life for so long,” Collier said. “I feel very proud of myself because I have kept working and I keep improving. I feel like I've grown so much. In high school, I stayed around the basket and I would attack from inside the lane. I feel I've grown because I've worked hard and I can score from mid-range and from the 3-point line. I've been focusing on making sure I don't have any weaknesses.”

After her senior season, Collier became the first St. Louis area player to play in the McDonald’s All-American girls basketball game. She is one of only four Missouri players to participate in the McDonald's girls game, which first was contested in 2002.

That was on the heels of averaging 26.7 points and 13 rebounds in her senior season at Incarnate Word, which went 29-2 and won its third consecutive Class 4 title during that 2014-15 campaign.

Collier then was an all-tournament selection in July 2015 for the victorious U.S. team at the FIBA Under-19 World Championships in Chekov, Russia.

Those accomplishments served as a springboard to Collier’s career playing for some of the most vaunted coaches in basketball — four seasons for Geno Auriemma at Connecticut and now for Cheryl Reeve with the Lynx in the WNBA.

“Phee is an exceptional talent,” Auriemma said in an interview with the Post-Dispatch. “She combines talent, skill, determination, competitiveness and hard work. Pheesa’s contributions to UConn cannot be measured in just points, rebounds, assists, steals or any other stat. It’s more in the example that she set for all future UConn players to emulate.”

Collier was voted a first-team All-American in both 2017 and 2019 for UConn by three different organizations and finished third on the program’s all-time scoring list with 2,401 points and fourth in all-time rebounds with 1,219.

She was the No. 6 overall selection of the 2019 WNBA draft to Minnesota, averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds as a rookie for a team that posted an 18-16 record and reached the playoffs.

“I think the thing I enjoy the most is just how adaptable Napheesa is,” Reeve, who has coached the Lynx to four WNBA titles, said in an interview with the Post-Dispatch. “She has a tremendous demeanor in which she accepts coaching so willingly. Whether it's coaching or tips from other players, veterans, I think it has allowed her to easily fit in to our group. She has a humility about her, which I think every great player has. That's what I think is going to allow her to be really successful.”

The formula has worked so far, including at Incarnate Word, which already was a statewide power in Missouri.

But with Collier on board, the Red Knights won three consecutive state titles for the first time in program history. That feat was repeated by the Red Knights from 2017-19.

“I have nothing but great memories of Incarnate and my time there and everything (I learned) at UConn meant so much to me,” Collier said. “It's been amazing to do the things I have done so far, but I know I want to do more.”

Collier remarkably scored in double figures in all but one of her 93 games with the Red Knights. She was held to six points by North Little Rock in a 57-37 loss on Dec. 13, 2014 — the last loss of her high school career.

More often than not, Collier was lighting up the scoreboard. She scored 30 or more points in 23 games and hit a career high of 41 points in a victory against Parkway South on Dec. 20, 2014.

Her lasting impression was a 30-point, 19-rebound performance during a 60-27 victory against MICDS in the Class 4 state championship March 21, 2015.

Quite an impression, indeed.

“This has all been so worth it to me,” she said. “People ask me all the time what should their kid do improve and sacrificing to put in the work you need to put in to get where you want to is a big part of that. Growing up, I missed a lot of summer parties and birthday parties to play in tournaments and to go to practices to improve my game. I put a lot into the game, but it's been worth it.”

All-Decade First Team

All-Decade Second Team

All-Decade Third Team

