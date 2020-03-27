All-Metro girls basketball player of the year: Bruns uses brains on and off the court

Like most senior athletes around the nation, Bruns' final season came to an abrupt end when the remainder of the Missouri Class 5 and 4 state tournament was canceled in response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite her journey coming to an end sooner than she had hoped, Bruns has enjoyed every moment of the memorable ride.

“I understand what's going on, but I'd be lying if I said anything other than I'm kind of sad and a little upset about it,” Bruns said. “I always thought I would have a say in how my high school career ended on the floor. That's not going to happen. I'll never get that chance. Still, it's been a lot of fun this season. I really think we worked hard as a team to achieve goals and we achieved a lot of them.”

Bruns helped the Pioneers win their final game by pouring in a game-high 20 points.

But she did much more than score, often helping facilitate an offense that averaged 44 points per game, all while being the focal point of opposing defenses.