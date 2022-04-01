All-Metro girls basketball player of the year: Incarnate Word's Tyler thrives during crunch time

Incarnate Word senior Saniah Tyler lived up to her moniker early March 18 in the Class 6 girls basketball state championship game.
Tyler likes to be called "Big Game," and she came through with a pair of baskets in the first 55 seconds to get the Red Knights off and running toward a 67-50 win over Kickapoo.
That was the easy part.
Kickapoo called a timeout after enduring Incarnate Word's early 5-0 blitz. Tyler then ran over to her bench to be greeted by coach Dan Rolfes, who was surprisingly exuberant.
Rolfes leaned forward and gave his point guard a rare high five. It was a particularly aggressive celebratory move by the veteran coach, who is usually not excitable.
"I thought he was going to break one of my fingers," Tyler recalled. "It was my shooting hand. It really hurt. I looked down and my hand was red."
But even Rolfes couldn't slow down the 5-foot-6 playmaker on this afternoon.
Tyler went on to score a team-high 24 points as the Red Knights captured their 12th overall crown, the most of any girls basketball program in the state.
Incarnate Word completed a perfect 29-0 season by grabbing its fifth successive championship and eighth in the last nine years the state tournament has been played.
Tyler, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year, led the way in the final four with another in a series of stellar performances under the brightest of lights.
Yet her biggest memory from the early part of the contest always will be the way Rolfes reacted to her tone-setting salvo.
"It's not like him to be so excited," Tyler said. "It got us all going, too."
Tyler, who amassed 1,174 points in her career, certainly is deserving of all the accolades.
She has served as the Red Knights’ starting point guard each of the last three seasons, compiling an eye-popping 85-4 record while running the offense.
Tyler signed in November to continue her career at the University of Kentucky.
Her early onslaught in the championship game at JQH Arena on the Missouri State University campus set the tone for the rest of the contest.
IWA rolled out to a 25-15 lead in the first half and never looked back.
And it was Tyler's 3-point play and 8-foot jumper that kick-started the attack.
"When she hit those I said, 'Yep, we're on our way,' " Rolfes said, "We've traditionally started out very slow in these state championship games. But I really felt like that got our kids going and gave them a ton of confidence."
Her teammates felt the instant jolt of energy as well.
"What she did got us all hyped so much," said Red Knights senior winger Jaiden Bryant, who has been friends with Tyler since fifth grade. "It just made us play that much harder."
Tyler, who averaged 12.2 points per game, simply believed it was time to set one final example.
"All of us wanted to give everything we had right at the start of the game," Tyler said. "And that's what I believe we did."
Tyler took over the keys to one of the most successful programs in state history at the outset of her sophomore campaign. She deftly has guided IWA past every stumbling block on the way to its current 68-game winning streak.
Serving as the ringleader of a multi-talented group is not easy. Tyler, who recorded 401 assists in her four-year career, realized that when she first took over the reins.
"You're an extension of the coach on the court," Tyler said. "You make sure everybody's in the right place, make sure your passes are right. It's a lot of responsibility. But I never minded it."
Tyler made the smooth transition from role player as a freshman to driving the Ferrari as a sophomore. Rolfes had no doubt she could handle the lofty position.
"It's three years of controlling our team and you've seen the results," Rolfes said. "She sees things out there and knows how to react in almost every situation. You couldn't ask any more from her than what she did."
Tyler has turned in numerous eye-popping performances, including a career-high 31-point effort in 75-72 win over Vashon on Jan. 26, 2021.
She is at her best against top-notch competition. Rolfes said one of best performances of the year came in a 65-61 win at St. Mary’s of Stockton, California, on Jan. 17. She had 25 points in the Red Knights’ closest games of the season.
A leader by example, Tyler totaled 94 points in the final three games over the last two seasons, including 39 points in two championship contests.
Tyler discovered her love for the game almost by accident. While shooting at a basket during recess of her third-grade year at St. Angela Merici in Florissant, she quickly realized that she was making almost every shot.
She went to her mother, Kamilah, and expressed an interest to play against real competition.
Mom initially put her foot down.
"To me, it was kind of a boys dominated sport and I wanted her to dance and do girls stuff," Kamilah said. "She just stayed on me and I finally said, 'OK.' "
Tyler's advanced skills forced her to play up a grade or two, and when she entered Hazelwood West Middle School she already was as talented as most of the boys.
"I knew right then that basketball was for me," Tyler said.
Tyler's father died when she was 5 years old, and basketball helped keep her grounded and focused.
The Florissant resident is a confirmed "sneaker-head," possessing more than 20 pairs of shoes in her collection.
She plans on increasing that total when she heads to Lexington to begin a career in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats had three key players enter the transfer portal, which gives Tyler a chance to play right away.
"I'm going to be ready," she said.
2022 All-Metro girls basketball first team
Saniah Tyler, senior, Incarnate Word
The Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year. A three-year starter at point guard, Tyler guided the Red Knights to an 85-4 record and two state championships. She tallied 24 points in a 67-50 win over Kickapoo in the Class 6 title contest last month. The 5-foot-6 inch sparkplug amassed 1,174 points in her career along with 401 assists. Pumped in a season-best 25 points in a 65-61 win at St. Mary’s of Stockton, California, in her team’s closest game of an unbeaten 29-0 campaign. Signed with the University of Kentucky.
Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville
Signed with Central Michigan, Harris became Edwardsville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,024 points. A first team Associated Press Class 4A all-state selection. She helped the Tigers to a 29-5 record and a berth in the super-sectional round for the first time since 2018. Averaged 23.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, both team highs. Tallied at least 20 points in each of her last 10 games. Pumped in 40 points in a 76-46 win over Marquette. Had 11 double-double games.
Natalie Potts, junior, Incarnate Word
The 2021 All-Metro player of the year paced the Red Knights in scoring (19.3) and rebounding (8.6). The 6-foot-2 skyscraper was a force at both ends of the court. She blocked a team-best 41 shots and also topped the club with 93 assists. Shot an eye-popping 61.9 percent from the field, sinking 221 of 357 attempts. Recorded eight double-doubles. Played a major role in the Red Knights' 68-game winning streak, the longest current run in the nation.
Jordan Speiser, freshman, Lutheran St. Charles
Led the area by averaging 25 points per game. Tallied 11 points or more in all 27 games. Scored 49 points on 17-of-21 shooting in an 86-56 win over Ellington on Feb. 12. Also paced the team with 64 steals. Hit an area-best 116 3-pointers. Broke onto the scene with a 31-point outburst against St. Charles West in just her third varsity contest. Already drawing interest from NCAA Division I schools across the nation.
Allie Turner, sophomore, John Burroughs
Metro League player of the year took over down the stretch in the Class 4 state championship game with 14 of her team-high 19 points in the final 6 minutes and 39 seconds of a come-from-behind 54-46 win over St. Joseph Benton for program’s first state title. Averaged 17.4 points and led the team in assists (118) and steals (122). Made 28 of 31 foul shots over her final five games.
2022 All-Metro girls basketball second team
JaNyla Bush, sophomore, Whitfield
A driving force behind the Warriors’ second-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. Averaged team-best 13.3 points per game and scored season-high 24 points in both quarterfinal and semifinal playoff games. She had 120 assists and 60 steals, both team highs.
Chantrel Clayton, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter
Handed out 111 assists and still managed to lead the Lions in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Closed the campaign with 20 successive games of 10 points or more in helping her team to a 20-6 mark and district title.
Shannon Dowell, junior, O’Fallon
Scored a team-high 16.6 points per game. Finished the season with a flourish by scoring 27 points in a victory against Belleville East before adding 23 in a loss to Edwardsville in Class 4A sectional semifinal.
Eliza Maupin, senior, Webster Groves
Signed with Kansas State University. Led the Statesmen to a third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament with a team-best 15.3 average. Had 12 or more points in 15 of her last 16 games.
Mia Nicastro, senior, St. Charles West
Signed with St. Louis University. A two-way force and the GAC North player of the year, she averaged a team-best 20.5 points per game. Deadly at the line, she connected on 121 of 141 free throws (85.8).
2022 All-Metro girls basketball third team
Libby Brewster, senior, Francis Howell
Gateway Athletic Conference South Division player of the year. Topped the Vikings in scoring (22.9 points per game) and rebounding (6.3). Hit 84 percent at the foul line (204 of 243). Scored 20 or more points in 18 of Howell’s 27 games and held below double figures only once.
Julia Coleman, junior, Westminster
Led the Wildcats in scoring (15.4 points per game), rebounding (8.1) and steals (89 total). Tallied 26 points in district championship loss to eventual Class 4 state champion John Burroughs.
Olivia Durbin, junior, Civic Memorial
Helped lead the Eagles to their first state tournament berth by averaging a team-leading 14.4 points and five rebounds per game. Scored a team-leading 25 points in a 3A super-sectional victory against Mahomet-Seymour.
Sophia Loden, junior, Mascoutah
Co-MVP of the Mississippi Valley Conference scored at a 22.7 clip, including 20 games of 20 or more points. She eclipsed the 30-point plateau six times. Also led team in rebounding (12.5 per game) and steals (112 total).
Ellie Paloucek, senior, Webster Groves
Helped key Statesmen’s second consecutive state semifinal appearance with a team-leading 123 assists. Co-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool player of the year also averaged 14.3 points. Signed with St. Louis University to play soccer.
