BEL-NOR — Natalie Potts racked up 2,108 points in almost four full seasons at Incarnate Word Academy.

The 6-foot-2 post pulled down 1,008 rebounds.

She is only the third player in the history of Missouri high school girls basketball to pass the 1,000-mark in both categories.

Yet those eye-popping numbers don't begin to tell the whole story.

In fact, Potts did not mention points or rebounds when asked about her proudest moment playing for the private all-girls school.

Nope, her fondest memory came in the Visitation Tournament as a sophomore.

Potts drew a charge against Westminster standout Brooke Highmark with nine seconds left to nail down a 58-54 win on Dec. 28, 2020, in the title game. Highmark, who now plays at Belmont University, was driving in for the tying score until Potts planted herself in the lane and made the play.

"Taking a charge like that, with the game on the line, my favorite moment," Potts said.

Potts poured in 30 points or more four times in her career, including a 40-point effort in a win over Ladue on Feb. 3, 2021. She hit 19 of 21 shots from the field in that game. Plus, she has recorded 36 double-doubles.

Those totals do not impress her.

Give the defensive stalwart a good old-fashioned charge and she is as happy as possible.

"That's Natalie being Natalie," Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. "Our program is built on plays like that. (Westminster) was coming back late and they had a lot of momentum. A charge like that is huge."

That contest was played without fans due to COVID-19 concerns.

Potts couldn't have cared less.

"A big game changer, a big momentum boost," said IWA senior forward Olivia Hahn, one of Potts' best friends on the team. "I'll never forget it. All of her career, she had a way of doing what we needed and not just scoring and rebounding. The other things were just as important, maybe more, for her."

The Red Knights won three state titles in Potts' tenure and had qualified for the 2020 state semifinals before the season was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IWA is 117-4 with Potts in the lineup and she is a key part of the team's 100-game winning streak, the longest current run in the nation.

"Nothing is given, we had to work every single day," Potts said. "That's what made it so good."

Potts received 21 NCAA Division I scholarship offers before choosing the University of Nebraska.

She was highlighted on ESPN during the summer club season. But the O'Fallon, Mo., resident has never let the attention go her head.

Potts and fellow seniors Hahn and Brooke Coffey formed an unbreakable bond since seventh grade.

Hahn remembers watching Potts grow and mature during the six seasons they played together.

"She used to be quiet and would hardy talk," Hahn said. "She used to talk like a mouse. I could hardly hear here when she'd call out screens. I couldn't hear her and I'd get blown up."

Not anymore.

Potts, who has averaged 18.7, 19.3 and 20.7 points per game over the last three seasons, has developed into a vocal leader as well as setting an example on the court.

"Her level of IQ for the game grows every game she plays," Hahn said.

Potts was the 2021 Missouri Gatorade player of the year. She also was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year that season.

The Red Knights have won a state-record 13 championships. Their program has featured one talented player after another including Napheesa Collier, who went on to reach the NCAA final four all four of her seasons at the University of Connecticut and also was selected as the WNBA rookie of the year in 2019.

Rolfes feels Potts has made a similar mark on the school's storied history.

"She'll go down as one of the best kids to go through our program," Rolfes said. "With Natalie, it's her versatility, her energy and her effort when she plays. That's what I'll remember most."

2023 All-Metro girls basketball first team Natalie Potts, senior, Incarnate Word The 6-foot-2 post player helped the Red Knights to their sixth successive state championship and 13th overall. The University of Nebraska recruit compiled a 117-4 record as a starter and recorded 2,108 points and 1,008 rebounds in her four-year career. A two-way threat, Potts also claimed player of the year honors in 2021. Class 6 first team all-state selection by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Brooke Coffey, senior, Incarnate Word A 6-foot winger, Coffey averaged 13.1 points and served as the perfect complement to Potts. Coffey scored in double figures 23 times including a career-best 29 points in a win over Gateway Legacy on Jan. 31. Scored 1,034 points and won three state championships in four-year career with Red Knights. Signed with Illinois State University. Class 6 first team all-state selection by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Shannon Dowell, senior, O'Fallon Helped the Panthers claim the Class 4A state championships for first time in program history by totaling 55 points on 14-of-24 shooting in the final four. Heading to Illinois State University, she averaged 21.6 points and paced the Panthers with 95 steals. Dowell scored 25 points or more 14 times this season. First team all-state by Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Raychel Jones, senior, Vashon Guided the Wolverines to their first state title by averaging 15.3 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 winger and four-year Vashon player scored 24 points in a thrilling double overtime state championship game win over St. Joseph Benton, her second biggest total of the season. Jones is heading the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Class 4 co-player of the year by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Jordan Speiser, sophomore, Lutheran St. Charles Played a key role in helping the Cougars to the Class 5 state championship, the program's first since 2013. Missed the first month of the season with an injury and then came on to average 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. Took over the state semifinal game with a season-high 29 points in a 71-50 victory against defending state champion West Plains. Class 5 first team all-state selection by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

2023 All-Metro girls basketball second team Natalie Gum, senior, Waterloo The 6-footer averaged 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds to help the Bulldogs to a 19-11 record. She scored at least 12 points in all 30 games. Heading to Missouri S&T in Rolla. Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A third team all-state pick. Alayna Kraus, junior, Okawville The key cog in the Rockets' march the Class 1A state championship, the first in program history. Averaged 19.2 points and scored 10 points or more in all 38 contests. First team all-state by Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Shakara McCline, senior, East St. Louis Averaged area-best 29 points per game to help East St. Louis win 3A regional title. Scored 42 points in two of last three games. Totaled 1,538 points in four-year career including 676 this season. First team all-state selection by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Kiyoko Proctor, sophomore, Alton Helped Redbirds to a school record 32-win season, share of Southwestern Conference title and first regional title since 1985 by averaging 12.7 points per game. Ranked among area's best free-throw shooters at 83.2 percent (79 of 95). Illinois Basketball Coaches Association second team all-state. Allie Turner, junior, John Burroughs Metro League player of the year scored at a 16.3 clip and led Bombers with 131 assists. A 5-foot-8 two-way threat, helped Bombers to 26-4 record and appearance in the Class 5 quarterfinals. She recorded a triple double with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over Rolla.