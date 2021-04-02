All-Metro girls basketball player of the year: Potts makes big step to lead Incarnate Word's unbeaten run to 11th state championship

Potts turned in one highlight-reel performance after another. She tallied 40 points on 19-of-21 shooting in an 83-31 win over Ladue on Feb. 3. She recorded 16 double-doubles for the season.

She saved her best for last with a 24-point effort in a 77-40 semifinal win over Staley. A week earlier, the Red Knights crushed Francis Howell Central 81-34 in a long-anticipated matchup. They roared out to a 17-2 lead in the first five minutes and never looked back.

Potts can smile while looking back on her early dancing days. She and twin sister, Sarah, took up both dancing and basketball in kindergarten. About the same time, they headed in different directions.

Now, Sarah Potts is a strong competitive dancer. She recently helped IWA to a sixth-place finish in the virtual state tournament.

Natalie has done all right, too.

"I think she made the right choice," joked Sharon, who stands 6-foot-3.

Sharon can look back and laugh at Natalie's former competitive dancing career. Mom had a feeling Natalie wasn't going to be doing it for long.

"At her first recital, she looked like a fish out of water," Sharon said. "She was a bean pole."