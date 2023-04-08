Metro League player of the year scored at a 16.3 clip and led Bombers with 131 assists. A 5-foot-8 two-way threat, helped Bombers to 26-4 record and appearance in the Class 5 quarterfinals. She recorded a triple double with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over Rolla.
Steve Overbey
