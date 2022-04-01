Allie Turner, sophomore, John Burroughs

Metro League player of the year took over down the stretch in the Class 4 state championship game with 14 of her team-high 19 points in the final 6 minutes and 39 seconds of a come-from-behind 54-46 win over St. Joseph Benton for program’s first state title. Averaged 17.4 points and led the team in assists (118) and steals (122). Made 28 of 31 foul shots over her final five games.