A 6-foot winger, Coffey averaged 13.1 points and served as the perfect complement to Potts. Coffey scored in double figures 23 times including a career-best 29 points in a win over Gateway Legacy on Jan. 31. Scored 1,034 points and won three state championships in four-year career with Red Knights. Signed with Illinois State University. Class 6 first team all-state selection by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Steve Overbey
