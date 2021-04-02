Brooke Highmark, junior, Westminster Apr 2, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hit 73 3-pointers and averaged 18.5 points for the Wildcats, who reached the Class 5 quarterfinals before losing at eventual state champion Boonville. Has committed to Belmont University of the Ohio Valley Conference. 0 comments Tags Wildcat Boonville Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Basketball 2021 All-Metro girls basketball third team 9 min ago