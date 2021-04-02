 Skip to main content
Brooke Highmark, junior, Westminster
Brooke Highmark, junior, Westminster

Hit 73 3-pointers and averaged 18.5 points for the Wildcats, who reached the Class 5 quarterfinals before losing at eventual state champion Boonville. Has committed to Belmont University of the Ohio Valley Conference.

