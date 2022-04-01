 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chantrel Clayton, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter

Handed out 111 assists and still managed to lead the Lions in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Closed the campaign with 20 successive games of 10 points or more in helping her team to a 20-6 mark and district title.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News