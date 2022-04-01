 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eliza Maupin, senior, Webster Groves

Signed with Kansas State University. Led the Statesmen to a third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament with a team-best 15.3 average. Had 12 or more points in 15 of her last 16 games.

