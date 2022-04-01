 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ellie Paloucek, senior, Webster Groves

Helped key Statesmen’s second consecutive state semifinal appearance with a team-leading 123 assists. Co-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool player of the year also averaged 14.3 points. Signed with St. Louis University to play soccer.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News