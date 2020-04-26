G: Alecia Sutton, Parkway North

Graduation year: 2016
Despite losing two-thirds of her senior season to injury, Sutton made her mark by averaging 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Vikings, who took third in Class 4 in 2016. A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior and an All-American selection as a senior, Sutton went on to play at the University of Texas, where she averaged 10.4 points as a senior. She was selected by the Washington Mystics in the third round of the 2020 WNBA Draft.
