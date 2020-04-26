G: Jayla Everett, Kirkwood

Graduation year: 2018
Everett helped put the Pioneers on the map with three consecutive trips to the Class 5 title game between her sophomore and senior seasons. Kirkwood brought home titles in 2017 and 2018 with Everett averaging 16.9 points, four rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. Everett, who recently transferred from New Mexico to Pittsburgh, was a two-time All-Metro selection.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.