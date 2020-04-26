G: Maddie Stock, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2012

The 2012 Missouri Gatorade player of the year and two-time All-Metro first-teamer, Stock made the 99 3-pointers as a senior — the most by any player in the area. Stock, who went on to play at the University of Missouri, averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 steals, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks per game as the Angels advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinal round in her final high school season.

