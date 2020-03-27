G: Natalie Bruns, senior, Kirkwood
The Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, Bruns led a resurgence, helping the Pioneers win state titles in her freshman and sophomore seasons. In 28 games, the 6-foot Bruns averaged 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals and blocks per game. The New York University signee broke the 20-point barrier 10 times while helping Kirkwood (24-4) reach the semifinal round for the third time in four seasons. 

