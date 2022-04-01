 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JaNyla Bush, sophomore, Whitfield

A driving force behind the Warriors’ second-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. Averaged team-best 13.3 points per game and scored season-high 24 points in both quarterfinal and semifinal playoff games. She had 120 assists and 60 steals, both team highs.

