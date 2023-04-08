Averaged 14.6 points per game to help the Pirates to a 19-7 record. The 5-foot-9 guard hit 47 percent from the field. Heading to Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. A Class 6 first team all-state selection by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Tags
Steve Overbey
