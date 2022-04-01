Jordan Speiser, freshman, Lutheran St. Charles

Led the area by averaging 25 points per game. Tallied 11 points or more in all 27 games. Scored 49 points on 17-of-21 shooting in an 86-56 win over Ellington on Feb. 12. Also paced the team with 64 steals. Hit an area-best 116 3-pointers. Broke onto the scene with a 31-point outburst against St. Charles West in just her third varsity contest. Already drawing interest from NCAA Division I schools across the nation.
Steve Overbey
