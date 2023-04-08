Played a key role in helping the Cougars to the Class 5 state championship, the program's first since 2013. Missed the first month of the season with an injury and then came on to average 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. Took over the state semifinal game with a season-high 29 points in a 71-50 victory against defending state champion West Plains. Class 5 first team all-state selection by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.