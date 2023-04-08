Signed to play at Texas State University. A 5-foot-11 forward, Coleman averaged a double-double with 19 points and 10.7 rebounds to help the Wildcats to a 19-9 record. A Class 5 first team all-state pick by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Scored 1,425 points in four seasons.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today