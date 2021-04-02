Kennedi Watkins, senior, Marquette Apr 2, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deadly combination of quickness and power, Watkins averaged 17.1 points and had 93 assists for the Mustangs, who won a district title. Was chosen Suburban Conference Yellow Pool player of the year. Signed with Southeast Missouri. 0 comments Tags Kennedi Watkins Assist Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Basketball 2021 All-Metro girls basketball third team 9 min ago