Kennedi Watkins, senior, Marquette
Kennedi Watkins, senior, Marquette

Deadly combination of quickness and power, Watkins averaged 17.1 points and had 93 assists for the Mustangs, who won a district title. Was chosen Suburban Conference Yellow Pool player of the year. Signed with Southeast Missouri.

