Helped Redbirds to a school record 32-win season, share of Southwestern Conference title and first regional title since 1985 by averaging 12.7 points per game. Ranked among area's best free-throw shooters at 83.2 percent (79 of 95). Illinois Basketball Coaches Association second team all-state.
Steve Overbey
