Libby Brewster, senior, Francis Howell

Gateway Athletic Conference South Division player of the year. Topped the Vikings in scoring (22.9 points per game) and rebounding (6.3). Hit 84 percent at the foul line (204 of 243). Scored 20 or more points in 18 of Howell’s 27 games and held below double figures only once.

