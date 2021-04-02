Mallory Ronshausen, senior, Cor Jesu Apr 2, 2021 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Signed with UMSL. Closed her high school career in style with 20 or more points in 10 of her last 12 games, helping the Chargers reach the Class 6 quarterfinals. Averaged 19.6 points and made 82 3-pointers. 0 comments Tags Quarterfinal Career Game Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Basketball 2021 All-Metro girls basketball third team 9 min ago