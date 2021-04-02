 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mallory Ronshausen, senior, Cor Jesu
0 comments

Mallory Ronshausen, senior, Cor Jesu

  • 0

Signed with UMSL. Closed her high school career in style with 20 or more points in 10 of her last 12 games, helping the Chargers reach the Class 6 quarterfinals. Averaged 19.6 points and made 82 3-pointers.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports