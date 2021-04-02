 Skip to main content
Marshaun Bostic, senior, Vashon
Marshaun Bostic, senior, Vashon

Signed to play for Auburn University. Bostic helped Wolverines finish a program-best third place in the Class 4 state tournament in her only season with the program. Averaged 11.5 points per game and handed out team-best 62 assists. Her ability to drive to the basket enabled Vashon to spread out scoring wealth as four players averaged double figures. Scored 1,352 points in four-year career, with 1,161 of those coming previous three seasons at Gateway STEM, which did not field a team this season.

