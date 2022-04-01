Mia Nicastro, senior, St. Charles West

Signed with St. Louis University. A two-way force and the GAC North player of the year, she averaged a team-best 20.5 points per game. Deadly at the line, she connected on 121 of 141 free throws (85.8).
Steve Overbey
