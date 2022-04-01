 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Natalie Potts, junior, Incarnate Word

Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word

Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word basketball

The 2021 All-Metro player of the year paced the Red Knights in scoring (19.3) and rebounding (8.6). The 6-foot-2 skyscraper was a force at both ends of the court. She blocked a team-best 41 shots and also topped the club with 93 assists. Shot an eye-popping 61.9 percent from the field, sinking 221 of 357 attempts. Recorded eight double-doubles. Played a major role in the Red Knights' 68-game winning streak, the longest current run in the nation.

News