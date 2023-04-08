The 6-foot-2 post player helped the Red Knights to their sixth successive state championship and 13th overall. The University of Nebraska recruit compiled a 117-4 record as a starter and recorded 2,108 points and 1,008 rebounds in her four-year career. A two-way threat, Potts also claimed player of the year honors in 2021. Class 6 first team all-state selection by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Steve Overbey
