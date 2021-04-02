All-Metro player of the year paced the unbeaten Class 6 state champions with team-leading averages of 20.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Developed into a difference maker at both ends of the court. Scored a career-high 40 points Feb. 3 on 19 of 21 shooting in an 88-31 win over Ladue. Recorded 16 double doubles and scored at least nine points in every game. Had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 58-37 win over Webster Groves in the Class 6 state championship.
Natalie Potts, sophomore, Incarnate Word