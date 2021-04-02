 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natalie Potts, sophomore, Incarnate Word
0 comments

Natalie Potts, sophomore, Incarnate Word

  • 0
Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word

Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word basketball

All-Metro player of the year paced the unbeaten Class 6 state champions with team-leading averages of 20.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Developed into a difference maker at both ends of the court. Scored a career-high 40 points Feb. 3 on 19 of 21 shooting in an 88-31 win over Ladue. Recorded 16 double doubles and scored at least nine points in every game. Had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 58-37 win over Webster Groves in the Class 6 state championship.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports