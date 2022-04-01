 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olivia Durbin, junior, Civic Memorial

Helped lead the Eagles to their first state tournament berth by averaging a team-leading 14.4 points and five rebounds per game. Scored a team-leading 25 points in a 3A super-sectional victory against Mahomet-Seymour.

