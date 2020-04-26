Player of the decade: Napheesa Collier, Incarnate Word

Graduation year: 2015
One of the greatest female basketball player's to come out of St. Louis, Collier has excelled at every level. The then-senior guard-forward combo averaged 26.7 points and 13 rebounds while leading the Red Knights to their third consecutive Class 4 state title in 2015. The 2013 and 2015 Missouri Gatorade player of the year and three-time All-Metro player of the year, Collier amassed 2,348 points and 1,092 rebounds and went 91-3 in three seasons at Incarnate Word before a successful four-year career at the University of Connecticut. Collier played in every game for the Huskies and helped them win the NCAA Division I title in 2016. Selected sixth overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2019 WNBA Draft, Collier was named the rookie of the year after averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
