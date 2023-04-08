Guided the Wolverines to their first state title by averaging 15.3 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 winger and four-year Vashon player scored 24 points in a thrilling double overtime state championship game win over St. Joseph Benton, her second biggest total of the season. Jones is heading the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Class 4 co-player of the year by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today