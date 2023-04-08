Guided the Wolverines to their first state title by averaging 15.3 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 winger and four-year Vashon player scored 24 points in a thrilling double overtime state championship game win over St. Joseph Benton, her second biggest total of the season. Jones is heading the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Class 4 co-player of the year by Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.