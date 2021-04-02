 Skip to main content
Saniah Tyler, junior, Incarnate Word
Saniah Tyler, junior, Incarnate Word

Guided the Red Knights to a state record 11th championship from the point guard position. Tyler averaged 12.7 points per game and led the team with an area-best 154 assists during a dominant 29-0 season. Displayed the ability to take on the scoring load when necessary. Tallied a career-best 31 points in a 75-72 win over Vashon on Jan. 26, the Red Knights' closest game of the season. IWA averaged 70 points per game and won by an average of 30 points per contest.

