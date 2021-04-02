Guided the Red Knights to a state record 11th championship from the point guard position. Tyler averaged 12.7 points per game and led the team with an area-best 154 assists during a dominant 29-0 season. Displayed the ability to take on the scoring load when necessary. Tallied a career-best 31 points in a 75-72 win over Vashon on Jan. 26, the Red Knights' closest game of the season. IWA averaged 70 points per game and won by an average of 30 points per contest.
Saniah Tyler, junior, Incarnate Word