Saniah Tyler, senior, Incarnate Word

The Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year. A three-year starter at point guard, Tyler guided the Red Knights to an 85-4 record and two state championships. She tallied 24 points in a 67-50 win over Kickapoo in the Class 6 title contest last month. The 5-foot-6 inch sparkplug amassed 1,174 points in her career along with 401 assists. Pumped in a season-best 25 points in a 65-61 win at St. Mary’s of Stockton, California, in her team’s closest game of an unbeaten 29-0 campaign. Signed with the University of Kentucky.