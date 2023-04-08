Averaged area-best 29 points per game to help East St. Louis win 3A regional title. Scored 42 points in two of last three games. Totaled 1,538 points in four-year career including 676 this season. First team all-state selection by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today