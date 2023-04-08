Helped the Panthers claim the Class 4A state championships for first time in program history by totaling 55 points on 14-of-24 shooting in the final four. Heading to Illinois State University, she averaged 21.6 points and paced the Panthers with 95 steals. Dowell scored 25 points or more 14 times this season. First team all-state by Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Steve Overbey
