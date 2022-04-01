 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sophia Loden, junior, Mascoutah

Co-MVP of the Mississippi Valley Conference scored at a 22.7 clip, including 20 games of 20 or more points. She eclipsed the 30-point plateau six times. Also led team in rebounding (12.5 per game) and steals (112 total).

