Averaged a double-double of 22.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Scored more than 1,000 points and had more than 1,000 rebounds in four-year career. Heading to the University of Southern Indiana. The Mississippi Valley Conference's player of the year. Class 3A first team all-state by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, second team by Associated Press.
Steve Overbey
