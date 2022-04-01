Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville

Signed with Central Michigan, Harris became Edwardsville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,024 points. A first team Associated Press Class 4A all-state selection. She helped the Tigers to a 29-5 record and a berth in the super-sectional round for the first time since 2018. Averaged 23.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, both team highs. Tallied at least 20 points in each of her last 10 games. Pumped in 40 points in a 76-46 win over Marquette. Had 11 double-double games.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today