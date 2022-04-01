 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville

Sydney Harris, Edwardsville

Sydney Harris, Edwardsville basketball

Signed with Central Michigan, Harris became Edwardsville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,024 points. A first team Associated Press Class 4A all-state selection. She helped the Tigers to a 29-5 record and a berth in the super-sectional round for the first time since 2018. Averaged 23.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, both team highs. Tallied at least 20 points in each of her last 10 games. Pumped in 40 points in a 76-46 win over Marquette. Had 11 double-double games.

News